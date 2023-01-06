Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 11:33

€300k cannabis herb seized in Cork city; One man arrested

Cash to the value of €15,500 was also located.
Gardaí in Cork have seized over €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one male as part of Operation Tara in Cork city yesterday evening, Thursday 5th January 2023.

Shortly after 6pm, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Anglesea Street Garda Station stopped and search a man on Grattan Street. 

He was found to be in possession of suspected cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €6,000.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A search was conducted at a residence in Sunday’s Well a short time later and an additional 15kg of suspected cannabis herb was located with an estimated value of €300,000. 

Cash to the value of €15,500 was also located.

All items have been seized by investigating Gardaí and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.

