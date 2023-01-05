Cork politicians condemn 'disgraceful' incident in Galway

CORK politicians have joined forces to condemn an incident involving two politicians at a meeting in Co Galway on Wednesday night.

A garda investigation is underway after Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon said two bags of excrement were thrown at them.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan said the incident was ‘disgraceful’. “It is disgraceful what happened to Anne and Ciaran. They are decent and really hard-working TDs. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan said this incident will not encourage people to get into politics. “We are trying to encourage young people, both men and women, to get into politics, but this incident certainly wouldn’t encourage people to get into politics.

“In politics, we are always open to criticism and to people disagreeing with our policies, but this incident was a disgrace,” he added.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle echoed Deputy O’Sullivan’s sentiments. “Criticism is always valid in public debate, with anger sometimes appropriate, but only proportionately, in context and by respecting those with whom we disagree.” “The personal security of politicians, their family members and their staff need to be taken much more seriously,” said Dr Theresa Reidy, of the Department of Government & Politics at UCC. “Democracy is not free and protecting those that serve the people as elected politicians comes with a cost. That should be acknowledged in a mature democracy. There needs to be much greater consideration of security measures.

“Generally, politics is an unattractive profession, and the workload is immense. Parties have been struggling to attract women candidates for more than a decade. The attacks on Anne Rabbitte and Ciaran Cannon reinforce the difficulties that come with a life in politics,” she said.