Unprecedented levels of demand for services at Cork hospital 'exceeding' its capacity

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for services with such demands currently exceeding the hospital’s capacity.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer Liam Conway raised concerns about CUH placing trolleys in wards, a move which he said the union is “completely opposed to”.

Mr Conway said the move was exacerbating the problem, to which management at CUH said patients may be cared for in corridors or in ward areas for a short period “in order to balance risk across the hospital and system”.

“The union and our members are very clear that when you put patients on wards on trolleys you actually exacerbate the problem.

“What it actually leads to is unsafe staffing, unsafe care, and only pushing the problem up to the wards as well and the union is completely opposed to that,” Mr Conway said.

A statement issued to The Echo by the hospital on Thursday read: “Regrettably while patients presenting at CUH are experiencing long delays, urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.

In order to balance risk across the hospital and system, patients may be cared for in corridors or in ward areas for a short period with close monitoring and ongoing risk assessments.

“Patients are advised and encouraged to consider all other care pathways, including pharmacies, GPs, GP out-of-hours services and minor injury units before presenting at the hospital.

“CUH are continuing to work with HSE colleagues regionally and nationally to address this, improve egress and balance the current demands.”