Two teenagers accused of assault causing harm to man in Carrigaline appear before Cork court

Two teenagers appeared again today at Cork District Court accused of assault causing harm to a 29-year-old man in Carrigaline who was brought to Cork University Hospital over Christmas with critical injuries.

18-year-old Jordan Deasy of 41 Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork, appeared in court by video link from prison. He was refused bail at a special sitting of Cork District Court during the holiday period.

The teenager was represented in court by solicitor Diane Hallahan. Sergeant John Kelleher applied to have the case to be adjourned for a fortnight to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Two weeks is the longest period for which the accused can be remanded in custody without his consent for a longer adjournment.

Jordan Deasy (18) pictured at Cork District court last week. Pic Cork Courts Limited

Jordan Deasy is charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, Count Cork on December 28, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Deasy made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Gardaí alleged there was CCTV footage showing two men getting into a car and later getting out of the same car and assaulting Mr O’Neill. And there was also evidence from two eyewitnesses, Det. Garda Healy alleged.

The detective testified that this defendant was found hiding in a house in Crosshaven and that he had destroyed his phone and SIM card to avoid being examined by gardaí. Gardaí feared that he would commit further serious offences if he was granted bail.

Co-accused, 19-year-old Ricardo Hoey of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, appeared at Cork District Court in person today after previously being released on bail on the same charge of assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill in Glenwood on December 28.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the prosecution was seeking an eight-week adjournment to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP. Judge Olann Kelleher then adjourned the case against Ricardo Hoey until March 2 on continuing bail.

It was reported that the injured party underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries last week and was described as being in a critical condition.