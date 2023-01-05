Cork restaurant announces details of fundraising initiative to support family of Bruna Fonseca

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 11:30

The 28-year-old woman was found dead in her flat on Liberty Street in Cork city centre on New Year’s day.
A Cork restaurant has announced details of an initiative to help support the fundraising campaign launched to return the body of Bruna Fonseca to her home country of Brazil.

On Monday, Ms Fonseca’s former partner, Miller Pacheco, also from Brazil, was charged with her murder at a special sitting of Cork District Court.

A fundraising campaign, launched by Ms Fonseca’s family to repatriate her body, has been widely supported raising over €54,000 since the GoFundMe was set up on Tuesday.

Now, Tequila Jack’s Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar on Lapp’s Quay has pledged to support the campaign, announcing that it will donate €5 from every table booked between now and January 15 to Ms Fonseca’s family.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Bruna Fonseca.

“We have several Brazilian staff who are currently living here in Cork.

“To have moved such a long distance from home and family and face what Bruna faced is not ok.

“Cork should be a safe place for women of all nationalities,” Tequila Jack’s said in a post on Facebook.

“In solidarity, we will donate €5 to the family from every table booked between January 5 – 15.

“We will also have a donation station set up for those who wish to contribute.”

The GoFundMe page set up by Ms Fonseca’s family can be reached here

