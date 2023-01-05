'They are stuck in a cycle': Cork mother looks to change lives of those that helped her in Africa

A CROSSHAVEN mother of six who climbed Africa’s highest mountain twice for charity, and who raised €100,000 for six Irish charities in 2021, is now appealing for donations which will help fund an education for 16 guides and porters.

Lenore Good made her third visit to Tanzania in October, 2022, documenting her ascent of Mt Kilimanjaro on social media.

“I got into trouble at the summit this time with crackling in my lungs not realising I was one of two of our group who had developed pneumonia,” said Lenore.

“Part of the mountain was on fire during our eight-day trek cutting off camps below us as we climbed.

“One of the team got separated from the group and got into serious difficulty whilst continuously trying to fall asleep.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of three of our guides and porters, they helped save their life by keeping them moving and back down to camp safely.”

Now Lenore wants to repay the favour and has set up a fundraising campaign to help give 16 people an education.

“Many of them have no choice but to climb and may only spend eight days a month at home, the rest on the mountain,” she said. “They have witnessed colleagues and friends become injured or pass away. One guide is only 26 years old and is trying to put three younger siblings through school with his wages.

“They are stuck in a cycle of not being able to be in a position to save any of their wages to educate themselves or afford to take time off to have the opportunity to learn. I would now like to try and repay them by sending 16 of them to college.”

The money raised here will ensure all fees are covered and they can attend during rainy season when no treks take place without worrying about losing money.

“This is life changing not just for them but for the 20 to 30 people behind them who depend on their wages.

"It means they get to triple their wages long term and get an opportunity to progress to become a guide or, as a guide, upskill with the latest Wilderness First Response courses which are ever evolving,” said Lenore.

The fundraiser will also cover the cost of taking 336 at-risk and under-privileged children from Stella Maris Primary School and staff on their very first outing to a swimming pool, park and for lunch, which Lenore will return back to Tanzania to do as part of a few ongoing charity projects she has planned.

“Many of these children have never seen water before just like my friend Teddy from Tanzania, whom I took to a beach for the very first time in her 40 years.

“I live beside the water, so I got very emotional watching her reaction as she put her feet in the ocean for the first time. This was the catalyst for me wanting to take the kids out for a day.

“She loves the water and spent days swimming on that trip but just because of her circumstances in life, she never got the opportunity to. I don’t want the same for these kids, some of whom I have grown close to. We don’t know how lucky we are,” said Lenore.

It costs just €22 to cover one child’s day out which will leave a huge lasting impact. This fundraiser will help change 400 people’s lives, added Lenore.

€10,687 has been raised towards a goal of €20,000.

Donations can be made here.