Network Cork announces first event of the year

NETWORK Cork is set to host its first event of 2023 next week with Dr Jean van Sinderen-Law announced as the keynote speaker of this year's launch event, entitled ‘Owning the Room’.

The event, on January 11, will mark the first in a year-long programme of events for the Network Ireland Cork branch under its newly appointed president, Ingrid Seim, who is also the founder of Avenues Consultancy and Coaching.

Speaking about the first Network Cork event of the year – and her first as the branch’s new president - Ms Seim expressed her hopes for those in attendance to gain practical insights into owning any room they walk into.

"Our goal for this evening is to expand everyone’s comfort zones to also include situations and occasions that might previously have seemed daunting," she said.

Dr van Sinderen-Law, who is the associate vice president, director of European relations and public affairs at UCC, will give tips to those looking to learn how to convey confidence as they enter a room and hold their own when talking, pitching and negotiating.

"It is humbling for me to be asked to share my experience, bearing in mind I don’t have all the answers, just a treasure trove of experience from which to draw; I am happy to share some of those treasures and look forward to having others’ shared with me," she said, speaking ahead of the event.

The event will see Dr van Sinderen-Law in conversation with the evening’s MC, Virginia Foley of Up She Rises, a female empowerment community centred around helping women to gain the confidence and self-belief they need in order to succeed and grow powerful brands from the heart.

The event takes place from 7-9pm on January 11 at The Kingsley Hotel.

It is free for members or €25 for non-members. For more details and ticket information, see eventbrite.ie.