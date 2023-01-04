Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 09:31

Man caught shoplifting for 50th time jailed 

He had over 80 previous convictions for theft, fraud and burglary offences in total.
Man caught shoplifting for 50th time jailed 

A 41-year-old Cork man who was caught shoplifting for the 50th time was jailed for ten months.Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old Cork man who was caught shoplifting for the 50th time was jailed for ten months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Ian O’Sullivan of Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, at Cork District Court.

The sentence was for stealing a bottle of perfume worth €114 at Brown Thomas on Patrick’s Street, Cork, on Monday, January 2.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to that theft and to another one on December 3 2022 where he put a bottle of vodka under his jumper at Tesco on Paul Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 48 previous convictions for theft. He also had 28 convictions for theft by deception and six more for burglary.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that O’Sullivan had over 80 previous convictions for theft, fraud and burglary offences. 

“He has a very serious track record,” Judge Kelleher said. 

O’Sullivan had eleven convictions for failing to appear in court and pleaded guilty to two more now.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said: “He has a large number of previous convictions but none for any crimes of violence. He has a longstanding difficulty with alcohol. 

"Unfortunately, he fell off the wagon and went back on the drink. He is a very easy man for gardaí to deal with – he always makes full admissions.

“He founded the Gamblers Anonymous branch in Cork prison eleven years ago and this has been helping quite a lot of people up there.”

More in this section

Strep A infection Parents advised to keep children at home from school and childcare facilities if they are displaying new symptoms of illness
'How do you tell children their mam won't be there?': Almost €70k raised in fundraiser for terminally ill woman 'How do you tell children their mam won't be there?': Almost €70k raised in fundraiser for terminally ill woman
Garda investigation launched following burglary at Cork hair salon Garda investigation launched following burglary at Cork hair salon
cork court
<p>Bruna Fonseca, 28, was killed on New Year’s Day, just months after she moved to Ireland.</p>

Family of Bruna Fonseca raise almost €50,000 to repatriate her body

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more