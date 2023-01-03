Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 22:32

Water outages expected in Cork city on Wednesday

Uisce Éireann said that crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers.
Water outages expected in Cork city on Wednesday

The works are scheduled to take place from 10am to 2pm at the junction of Mount Agnes Rd and Fairhill Rd.

Elaine Whelan

RESIDENTS in Fairhill can expect water outages on Wednesday as maintenance works take place in the area.

The works, which are being undertaken by Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) in partnership with Cork City Council, are scheduled to take place from 10am to 2pm at the junction of Mount Agnes Rd and Fairhill Rd.

During the works, customers in Fairfield Square, Ard Alainn, Larchfield, Fairhill Drive, St John’s Well, Fairfield Meadows, Willowbank, and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure or water outages.

Uisce Éireann said that crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers.

They will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible, it said.

“It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return,” said a spokesperson.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the water provider on Twitter, @IWCare, with any queries.

The public can access further information in the water supply updates section on www.water.ie.

Read More

It might not look it... but this old Cork pier is steeped in history

More in this section

'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil  'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil 
Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine
Loss of father in fire ‘a waking nightmare’: Corkman thanks local community for their support  Loss of father in fire ‘a waking nightmare’: Corkman thanks local community for their support 
irish watercork city centre
Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals

Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more