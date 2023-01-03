Water outages expected in Cork city on Wednesday

RESIDENTS in Fairhill can expect water outages on Wednesday as maintenance works take place in the area.

The works, which are being undertaken by Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) in partnership with Cork City Council, are scheduled to take place from 10am to 2pm at the junction of Mount Agnes Rd and Fairhill Rd.

During the works, customers in Fairfield Square, Ard Alainn, Larchfield, Fairhill Drive, St John’s Well, Fairfield Meadows, Willowbank, and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure or water outages.

Uisce Éireann said that crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers.

They will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible, it said.

“It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return,” said a spokesperson.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the water provider on Twitter, @IWCare, with any queries.

The public can access further information in the water supply updates section on www.water.ie.