93-year-old’s handbag stolen after she collected pension, Cork court told

A young man accused of robbing a 93-year-old woman after she collected her pension at her local post office in Cork has been remanded in custody until January 17.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the updated position was that the garda file in the case was close to being completed and made ready to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Damian Long, aged 32, who is formerly of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

He faces a charge of carrying out the robbery on November 9 at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Road, Cork.

A co-accused’s case was previously adjourned until another date.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against Damian Long for a fortnight.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, asked the accused if he would consent to a longer adjournment and he replied that he would only consent to the two-week adjournment.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan had said previously that there was strong evidence in support of the charges.

He added that gardaí feared the accused might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged that the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Road at just after four o’clock on the afternoon of November 9 last after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up from behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag.

The assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified.

He added that there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.