Garda investigation launched following burglary at Cork hair salon

“Last night at approximately 12.20am our salon was burgled leaving a trail of blood behind them.”
A Garda investigation has been launched following a break in at And Hair & Co hair salon in Glanmire in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Picture: And Hair & Co

Amy Nolan

A GARDA investigation has been launched following a burglary at a hair salon in Glanmire in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

In a post on Facebook, And Hair & Co shared images of the damage done to the salon located at 12 Knocknahorgan Cottages, Sallybrook, Glanmire.

A Garda investigation has been launched following a break in at And Hair & Co hair salon in Glanmire in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Picture: And Hair & Co

“Last night at approximately 12.20am our salon was burgled leaving a trail of blood behind them,” the salon said in a post on January 1.

And Hair & Co has appealed to anyone who may have any information about the break in to contact Glanmire Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at a business premises shortly after midnight, Sunday 1st January 2022.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Glanmire Garda station can be contacted on 021-4821002.

