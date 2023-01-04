Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Children's charity appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts from Cork public

Barnardos has seven shops nationally including one in North Main Street in Cork city and they are looking to source any unwanted Christmas gifts.
Children's charity appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts from Cork public

Barnardos children’s charity has appealed to the Cork public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shop in North Main Street.

John Bohane

BARNARDOS children’s charity has appealed to the Cork public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shop in Cork city.

Barnardos has seven shops nationally including one in North Main Street in Cork city and they are looking to source any unwanted Christmas gifts.

Whether it’s a jumper a size too small, perfume you already have, or a book you've already read, it can be donated to one of Barnardos shops and it will be greatly welcomed by the staff.  Every cent generated from a donated item will go towards the charity’s work with children and families in Cork and across Ireland in 2023.     

Colette Miller who is the Business Development Manager with Barnardos said all the funds will be reinvested back into supporting the local community. “If you buy something from us, 100% of the funds raised in our shops go towards our work with children and families across Cork and nationwide. People can give to us, and we, therefore, give back to the local community,” she said.

“We have a great facility in Cork,” said Ms Miller. “We would like to encourage anybody who received something that they didn’t want over the festive season to drop it into the local Barnardos shop in Cork city. Lilian the shop manager will be delighted to receive anything that somebody doesn’t want. She will find another home for it while raising funds for our work in Cork with children and families.

Read More

'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil 

“Charity shops are a great place to shop because we offer everything at excellent value whether it is children’s or adult's clothing or even household goods. I would encourage everybody to come in and have a look at Barnardos because there is great stuff available,” she added.

Ms Miller was full of praise for the support Barnardos has received from the Cork public. “The team in the Cork shop would be very quick to say how busy the shop was throughout last year. We have had great support from the local community in terms of giving us donations.” 

Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos Shops Manager said help is needed ‘more’ than ever to cope with the cost-of-living crisis. “As the cost-of-living crisis continues and impacts the vulnerable children and families we support, we need your help more than ever. The funds brought in from each donated item will go directly towards our work with just under 17,000 children and families in communities across the country.”

More in this section

'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil  'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil 
Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine
Water outages expected in Cork city on Wednesday Water outages expected in Cork city on Wednesday
corkcharitycork christmas
Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals

Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more