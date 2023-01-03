'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Fundraiser launched to bring body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil 

A GoFundMe page has been launched to return the body of Bruna Fonseca to her home country of Brazil.

28-year-old Bruna Fonseca was found dead in her flat in Liberty Street in Cork city centre on New Year’s day, and her family have now launched a fundraising campaign to repatriate her body.

Within an hour of being launched, the fundraiser has already raised €3,000 of its €30,000 goal.

On Monday, Ms Fonseca’s former partner, Miller Pacheco, also from Brazil, was charged with her murder at a special sitting of Cork District Court.

“I just wish she was here. Everybody needs to know how incredible she was."

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Minais Gerais in Brazil, was working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

Ms Fonseca was also a qualified librarian and a graduate of the Centro Universitário de Formiga. It is understood she had been living in Ireland for less than a year.

Leticia Souza, aged 27 and also having moved from Brazil to Cork, was a close friend of Ms Fonseca. She said they met each other at work in the hospital, and used to talk every day.

“We worked together, we started our job together, and she was an amazing friend, we used to talk almost every day.

“I am already missing her,” said Ms Souza, adding that she last saw Ms Fonseca just hours before she died, as they were both at a New Year’s Eve party in the Oyster Tavern, attended by a large number of those in the Brazilian community in Cork.

Ms Souza said that her friend Ms Fonseca was living a happy life in Cork, where she moved to improve her English.

She said that having worked as a librarian in Brazil, she loved to read, and was also making plans to travel around Europe.

“Bruna was making plans to travel around Europe, and she was extremely happy about her future here. She was making a lot of plans for the New Year,” said Ms Souza.

Ms Souza said that the Fonseca family “never thought that this could happen” and have started the GoFundMe fundraiser, to bring her home to Brazil.

“Her parents would like to say goodbye to her,” she said.

The fundraiser can be reached here.