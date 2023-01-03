Concerns as people have to make charitable requests from their hospital beds

CONCERNS have been raised about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on seriously ill people forced to make charity requests for items like pyjamas from their hospital beds.

Head of Cork city soup kitchen charity, Cork Penny Dinners, Caitríona Twomey said they have a steady stream of supplies set up for patients being admitted to hospital who are caught in the grip of poverty.

Ms Twomey added that they even have help from people on the ground in Dublin after the Cork families of young children travelling for treatment reached out to them. She described how, in spite of several medical setbacks, debt continues to be a problem for long term hospital patients.

Treatment costs, Ms Twomey reiterated, can be astronomical for people from all walks of life.

“This is affecting everyone from individuals to homeless people and families without cash. This has impacted people with two jobs, never mind those who are unemployed. It’s very hard to adapt and become a survivor if you are used to a different way of life.” Hospital deliveries have become an important part of the charity’s service.

“We take everything over to them including underwear, socks, washbags, footwear, towels and pyjamas. People have been on to us whose children had to be taken to Dublin who have no money or even a change of pyjamas for them.” She said the Government needs to take into account the hidden cost of illnesses including cancer.

“When you have cancer you need to be able to keep yourself warm. You need to be able to buy certain foods that are good for you. These are all the things the cost-of-living crisis is having an effect on. We are all going to go into 2023 with hope in our hearts because we have no other choice. We need the government to buy into the fact that they must look after everybody.” Ms Twomey is calling for emergency measures to be put in place to ease the crisis.

“We don’t want to hear of government plans that will be ready in 2040. 2023 needs to be nearer to change. There must be a stronger response to homelessness, mental health and hospital waiting times. The Government need to recognise this as something that is hurting people in a lot of ways. We need to start 2023 on a good note. We have seen how the people of Cork have stepped in to help those in need. The government now needs to do the same.”