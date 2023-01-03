Celebratory scenes outside Cork shop which sold €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

THERE were celebratory scenes at Tesco in Mahon Point shopping centre after it was announced that the store sold the top prize winning ticket for the New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle.

The lucky winner scooped €1 million in the National Lottery's draw having purchased their ticket on Sunday, December 18.

The winning ticket number was: 219908.

The National Lottery is continuing to urge Millionaire Raffle ticket holders to check their tickets carefully as one lucky player now has a ticket worth €1 million.

Jim O’Connor, National Field Sales Manager National Lottery (right) celebrating with Aaron Steenson, Store Manager and staff of Tesco Mahon Point, Cork who sold the winning ticket for the Millionaire Raffle draw. Photo: Darragh Kane / Mac Innes Photography

The biggest winner of the Millionaire Raffle draw is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place.

The Cork player should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

In the same draw, five players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny scooped €100,000 each.

As well as the top tier prizes, over 6,000 players won prizes ranging from €10,000 to €500.