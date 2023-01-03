Man (30s) and woman (30s) due to appear in court over public order incident in Cork City

Two people have been charged in relation to a public order incident which occurred on the northside of Cork City last night.

The incident occurred on Ballymacthomas Street in Gurranabraher shortly after 9.30pm.

A man aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 30s who were arrested in connection with the incident have been charged and will appear in court later this month.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

“Gardaí attended a public order incident which occurred on Ballymacthomas Street, Gurranabraher, Co. Cork at approximately 21:40 on the 2nd January 2023.

“A male in his 30’s and a female in her 30’s were arrested and detained.

“They have both since been charged and will appear before the Cork District Court later this month.”

The spokesperson also said no injuries were reported.