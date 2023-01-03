Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 13:05

Man (30s) and woman (30s) due to appear in court over public order incident in Cork City

The incident occurred last night. 
Man (30s) and woman (30s) due to appear in court over public order incident in Cork City

Two people have been charged in relation to a public order incident which occurred on the northside of Cork City last night.

Amy Nolan

Two people have been charged in relation to a public order incident which occurred on the northside of Cork City last night.

The incident occurred on Ballymacthomas Street in Gurranabraher shortly after 9.30pm.

A man aged in his 30s and a female aged in her 30s who were arrested in connection with the incident have been charged and will appear in court later this month.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

“Gardaí attended a public order incident which occurred on Ballymacthomas Street, Gurranabraher, Co. Cork at approximately 21:40 on the 2nd January 2023.

“A male in his 30’s and a female in her 30’s were arrested and detained.

“They have both since been charged and will appear before the Cork District Court later this month.” 

The spokesperson also said no injuries were reported.

More in this section

Two further arrests made by Gardaí investigating incident in Killarney on New Year’s Day Two further arrests made by Gardaí investigating incident in Killarney on New Year’s Day
Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning
Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Cork-based companies following break in Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Cork-based companies following break in
<p>Visiting restrictions also continue at the hospital due to a spike in the number of patients presenting at the hospital with flu, Covid and winter vomiting.</p>

Cork hospital experiencing high demand for ED services; Visiting restrictions remain in place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more