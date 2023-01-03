Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 12:57

Cork hospital experiencing high demand for ED services; Visiting restrictions remain in place

It comes as the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) continues to experience high demand for its services.
Visiting restrictions also continue at the hospital due to a spike in the number of patients presenting at the hospital with flu, Covid and winter vomiting.

Breda Graham

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has renewed its appeal to the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds under prior arrangements with the hospital.

Management has said that while the ED remains open 24/7, it is regrettable that patients are experiencing significant delays and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management.

All patients are triaged and treated based on clinical need when they present at the Emergency Department.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The public are reminded that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

Management assured that patient care is “a priority” at the hospital and stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

