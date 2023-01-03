Two further arrests made by Gardaí investigating incident in Killarney on New Year’s Day

Two further arrests have been made by Gardaí in investigating a public order incident which occurred at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry on Sunday, January 1.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested this morning in the Killarney area.

A Garda spokesperson said that both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Killarney Garda Station.

“This brings to a total of eight (8) persons arrested and detained as part of this ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson added.

The latest update comes as the other six people arrested in connection with the same incident have been charged and are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court this morning at 10:30am.