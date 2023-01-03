Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 11:46

Two further arrests made by Gardaí investigating incident in Killarney on New Year’s Day

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested this morning in the Killarney area.
Two further arrests made by Gardaí investigating incident in Killarney on New Year’s Day

Two further arrests have been made by Gardaí in investigating a public order incident which occurred at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry on Sunday, January 1.

Amy Nolan

Two further arrests have been made by Gardaí in investigating a public order incident which occurred at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry on Sunday, January 1.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested this morning in the Killarney area.

A Garda spokesperson said that both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Killarney Garda Station.

“This brings to a total of eight (8) persons arrested and detained as part of this ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson added.

The latest update comes as the other six people arrested in connection with the same incident have been charged and are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court this morning at 10:30am.

More in this section

Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Cork-based companies following break in Thousands of euro worth of equipment stolen from Cork-based companies following break in
Six men to appear in court in relation to New Year's Day incident in Killarney Six men to appear in court in relation to New Year's Day incident in Killarney
Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House
Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning

Carrigaline to Crosshaven Road reopens following single-vehicle crash this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more