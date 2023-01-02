Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

Four more arrests were made by Gardaí in investigating a public order incident which occurred at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry on Sunday, January 1.

There have now been six arrests made so far as part of this investigation.

The four men, all of whom are aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday, January, 2. They are currently detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The two other men arrested, remain in Garda custody at this time.

The four men, who received medical treatment following the incident, have since been released from hospital.

A number of ambulances and several garda vehicles attended the scene of what appeared to be a large-scale incident involving suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney.

It is understood a number of people were also treated for injuries at the scene which was attended by a number of ambulances and medical personnel. None of the injuries appear life-threatening.

Gardaí remained at the hotel overnight and a forensic examination is also underway.

Emergency Services at the scene at Hotel Killarney where four people were injured. Photo: Padraig Healy 086 1289699

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said both gardaí and emergency services were called to a hotel shortly after 8.30 pm, New Year's Day.

"Shortly after 8:30pm, on Sunday the 1st of January 2023, Gardaí and Emergency Service were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at a Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry.

"Four males injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life-threatening."

"The Investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time."

The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after plans by International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March from the hotel and transfer them to Co Mayo to make room for male Direct Provision applicants.

However, after local protests, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian refugees and their children in Killarney.

Around half of the 400 residents at Hotel Killarney now are female Direct Provision applicants Eyewitnesses as well as videos circulating on social media show a number of ambulances as well as garda cars at the location.