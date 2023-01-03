Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

TD calls 80% cut to city horse control budget ‘shocking’

Mr Gould said the reality was that the problem of neglected and mistreated horses had not reduced over the past five years but the funding provided to tackle it had.
TD calls 80% cut to city horse control budget ‘shocking’

Two horses relaxed in the West Cork countrside on a February afternoon.Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork TD has described as “absolutely shocking” a reduction of over 80% in spending on control of horses in Cork city in 2022 compared to 2017.

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, accused the Department of Agriculture of “dropping the ball” on protecting horses, after a response to a parliamentary question showed that €1,875 was spent on the control of horses in Cork city in 2022, compared to €11,950 in 2017.

Mr Gould said the reality was that the problem of neglected and mistreated horses had not reduced over the past five years but the funding provided to tackle it had.

“It is absolutely shocking that this year’s budget was only 15% of the budget provided in 2017,” he said.

“Given that Cork city is now bigger, because of the boundary extension, we are actually seeing less money for a bigger area.

Mr Gould said that without a dedicated horse project, the issue of mistreatment of horses would not improve.

“We need to see a firm approach to the neglect of horses and also opportunities for those with a genuine interest to learn how to properly care for the animals.” He said horses should not be a hobby reserved for the wealthy, adding that a horse project would give people a place to gain experience with horses.

“Without this though, we cannot take a laissez-faire approach to the welfare of horses,” Mr Gould said.

Mick Nugent, Sinn Féin councillor, said he was calling on Cork City Council to revisit proposals for a horse project.

“The Department of Agriculture have indicated they would be willing to help fund a project but a proposal needs to be made,” Cllr Nugent said.

“We are also calling for a tough approach against those who wilfully neglect and cruelly treat horses.”

Read More

Pictures: Cork Life Centre craft fair raises €3.5k

More in this section

Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House
GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k
Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day
cork politicscork city council
Six men to appear in court in relation to New Year's Day incident in Killarney

Six men to appear in court in relation to New Year's Day incident in Killarney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more