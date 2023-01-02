Workshop to promote women in Cork 

THE Glen Resource and Sport Centre is inviting women to attend a workshop called Women Together for a Better World.

This workshop is for women living in Cork, and will run on January 11 and 18, and February 1 and 8. The aim is to introduce sustainable development goals, and promote the rights of women and girls. Each session will last from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The Centre is located in Glen Avenue, Cork, T23 DH95. This is a free event, but online bookings can be made at Eventbrite.ie. Refreshments are included.

Organisers will reimburse participants the cost of public transport and part of the childcare costs upon presentation of receipts.

Guests can attend one session, but it is advised that they attend all four.

The workshop is for all women: Irish, Travellers, migrants, women with disability, and women from all ethnic minorities.

The workshop will include games, and lots of interactions. “We will chat, laugh, as well as discuss important issues that are affecting our living experiences as women,” said a spokesperson. The project is funded by Irish Aid.