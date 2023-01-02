Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 17:06

Workshop to promote women in Cork 

Guests can attend one session, but it is advised that they attend all four
Workshop to promote women in Cork 

Glen Resource centre will host the workshop. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Eoin Kelleher

THE Glen Resource and Sport Centre is inviting women to attend a workshop called Women Together for a Better World.

This workshop is for women living in Cork, and will run on January 11 and 18, and February 1 and 8. The aim is to introduce sustainable development goals, and promote the rights of women and girls. Each session will last from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The Centre is located in Glen Avenue, Cork, T23 DH95. This is a free event, but online bookings can be made at Eventbrite.ie. Refreshments are included.

Organisers will reimburse participants the cost of public transport and part of the childcare costs upon presentation of receipts.

Guests can attend one session, but it is advised that they attend all four.

The workshop is for all women: Irish, Travellers, migrants, women with disability, and women from all ethnic minorities.

The workshop will include games, and lots of interactions. “We will chat, laugh, as well as discuss important issues that are affecting our living experiences as women,” said a spokesperson. The project is funded by Irish Aid.

Read More

Pictures: Cork Life Centre craft fair raises €3.5k

More in this section

Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House
GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k
Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day
Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more