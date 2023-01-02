Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 15:35

Pictures: Cork Life Centre craft fair raises €3.5k

The Cork Life Centre is a volunteer-led alternative education centre, located on Winter’s Hill, in Sunday’s Well, on Cork’s northside
Pictures: Cork Life Centre craft fair raises €3.5k

NEWS 8/12/2022 Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Chloe, Maria and Clara Vaughan. Picture Denis Boyle

Donal O’Keeffe

Some €3,500 was raised at this year’s annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Cork Life Centre, and every penny went to the centre’s students.

It was the first indoors craft fair since Covid, and on a freezing cold night, the centre was toasty and warm, and packed to the rafters.

The Cork Life Centre is a volunteer-led alternative education centre, located on Winter’s Hill, in Sunday’s Well, on Cork’s northside.

Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair. Picture Denis Boyle

Every year the Life Centre offers one-to-one tuition, up to Leaving Certificate, to students who, for one reason or another, have not thrived in the mainstream education system.

Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Sadie Knightly and Erin Flavin. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Sadie Knightly and Erin Flavin. Picture Denis Boyle

In the lead-up to Christmas, the annual craft fair brings family and friends to Winter’s Hill to buy items made by the students and to celebrate the Life Centre family.

Shaunagh Rawley, who is the maths teacher in the centre, was running one of the stalls on the night, selling crocheted blankets and bags, and Life Centre mugs.

“The mugs have been selling really well, we had two types, one just with the Life Centre’s red door on them, and the other saying ‘Happy Christmas from the Life Centre’, and the red door ones sold out really quickly, and the others are flying too,” she said.

Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Billy Ring, James Power and Hugh Hinchion. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Billy Ring, James Power and Hugh Hinchion. Picture Denis Boyle

In the front room, an hour after the craft fair had begun, the tables were almost bare. Teachers Adam Conlan, Robert Lee and Frida Kearney-Grive said they had had a hectic time, but it was all for a good cause.

“As you can see, we’re all sold out, and the best thing it’s all going to go back to the students,” Mr Conlan said.

Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Brenna Shaw and Dannii Ricken. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Brenna Shaw and Dannii Ricken. Picture Denis Boyle

The centre’s deputy director, Rachel Lucey, said it had been the first indoor craft fair in three years.

“The atmosphere outside was lovely the last few years, but it was magical indoors tonight. There was a lot of fun tonight, especially at the auction. Every painting sold, every craft item sold,” Ms Lucey said.

Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Emily Dowd and Freda Kearney. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Emily Dowd and Freda Kearney. Picture Denis Boyle

“It’s lovely for the students to see their hard work pay off, but also the getting together is just brilliant, it’s just a gorgeous night.” Don O’Leary, the Life Centre’s director, said it had been a special night for the centre’s extended family.

Pictured at their stall at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Adam Conlon, Kieran Barrett and Robert Lee. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at their stall at the Cork Life Centre Christmas Craft Fair was Adam Conlon, Kieran Barrett and Robert Lee. Picture Denis Boyle

“It’s been fabulous to see a number of ex-pupils, parents, friends, it’s always a great night, and all of the money goes to the young people,” he said.

Read More

From afrobeat to boat cruises: Cork hospitality sector gets creative to ring in New Year 

More in this section

Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House
GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k
Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day
cork educationcork schools
Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more