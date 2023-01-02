Irish Rail operating revised timetable with minor alterations to some Cork services

Irish Rail has advised passengers that it is operating a revised timetable with some alterations to Intercity services today.

The Cork to Dublin Heuston Intercity service will run each hour today, with the last service to Dublin Heuston out of Kent Station at 8.25pm.

The last service running from Dublin Heuston to Cork Kent will leave Heuston Station at 9pm tonight.

Cork Commuter services will operate a Sunday service with minor alterations.

The Cork Kent to Cobh service will run each hour with the last service out of Cork Kent at 11pm and last service out of Cobh to Cork Kent at 11.30pm.

The Cork Kent to Midleton service will run hourly until 10.45pm and the last service from Midleton to Cork Kent will run at 11.15pm.

Cork Kent to Mallow services will run frequently with the last service out of Cork Kent at 11pm.

Passengers are advised to check full timetable information on www.irishrail.ie.

Normal services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.