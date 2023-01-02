Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 10:55

Irish Rail operating revised timetable with minor alterations to some Cork services

Cork Commuter services will operate a Sunday service with minor alterations.
Irish Rail operating revised timetable with minor alterations to some Cork services

Diesel locomotive train at the platform at Kent Station, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Irish Rail has advised passengers that it is operating a revised timetable with some alterations to Intercity services today.

The Cork to Dublin Heuston Intercity service will run each hour today, with the last service to Dublin Heuston out of Kent Station at 8.25pm.

The last service running from Dublin Heuston to Cork Kent will leave Heuston Station at 9pm tonight.

Cork Commuter services will operate a Sunday service with minor alterations.

The Cork Kent to Cobh service will run each hour with the last service out of Cork Kent at 11pm and last service out of Cobh to Cork Kent at 11.30pm.

The Cork Kent to Midleton service will run hourly until 10.45pm and the last service from Midleton to Cork Kent will run at 11.15pm.

Cork Kent to Mallow services will run frequently with the last service out of Cork Kent at 11pm.

Passengers are advised to check full timetable information on www.irishrail.ie.

Normal services will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

Read More

Cork long divided on plans for retail outlet

More in this section

Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House
GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k GoFundMe to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire raises almost €20k
Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day
Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

Four more arrests made following Killarney New Year's Day incident which saw four men hospitalised

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more