Senior citizens out in force for festive event at Knocknaheeny

MEMBERS of a community club shared emotional moments at a festive dinner that saw some emerge for the first time after weeks of cocooning.

St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill group provides an outlet for retired citizens in the northside to stay active with a weekly get to together that includes a meal and activities like Bingo.

However, the recent surge in Covid cases forced many to remain indoors with some only able to return for the festive celebrations.

While this was undoubtedly disappointing, former Lord Mayor, Councillor Tony Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil), said it made the reunion even more special.

Live music was provided for the evening by the HSE HAZ band with meals courtesy of a community employment scheme.

“Members hadn’t all come together in a long time as many had been cocooning. They were all delighted to see each other and enjoy each other’s company,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

“That hasn’t happened in a long time. Everyone was so surprised and happy that the event was able to happen.”

He described the importance of community initiatives such as the St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill group.

“The club is over 10 years old. It’s all about community service and being able to provide for each other.

This event was a great opportunity for people just to be able to chat about how they experienced Covid and what it was like to be isolated from friends.”

St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill group has been recognised in recent years for its contribution to helping older people stay active and was among the nominees in 2017 for the Lord Mayor’s Covid and Community Voluntary Awards at City Hall.

The purpose of the awards is to reward organisations which, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played an instrumental role in improving the quality of life for people in their communities.