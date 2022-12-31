Second arrest in Carrigaline assault incident

A second arrest has been made in relation to an assault incident in Carrigaline on Wednesday, December, 23.

The incident occurred into a Glenwood Estate and a male in his late 20s was seriously assaulted.

An 18-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday, December 31.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital and his condition remains critical.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.