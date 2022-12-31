Cork Bishop recalls pope's gentle, humble and "very personable" style in a touching tribute

CORK’S religious community is reeling as it comes to terms with the loss of former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin is among those paying tribute to the previous leader of the Catholic church who stepped down from his duties almost a decade ago due to poor health.

He had been in the role for less than eight years in 2013 when he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415. The former pope lived out his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican where he passed away this morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Bishop Gavin said. "He will be remembered as one of the great theological minds of the twentieth century. He combined this with a deeply prayerful spirituality and a great ability to teach and pastor sharing the words of the Gospel with such clarity and simplicity.”

He urged the people of Cork to pray for his soul this weekend.

“Personally, having met him on several occasions during my years of study in Rome, what struck me most about him was his gentleness, humility and his very personable style. We join with Catholics from all over the world in praying for Pope Benedict as we give thanks for his fruitful life and witness and commend him to the mercy and love of God. I ask that he be remembered in prayer at all Masses in the diocese this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has issued a statement in response to the news.

“I was saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” he said. “Leading the Catholic Church for almost a decade, the son of a police officer and a cook, the first German elected as Pope in one thousand years, he was ultimately a ‘humble worker in vineyard of the Lord. Today my thoughts are with Archbishop Eamon Martin and with all those in Ireland who will find the news of his passing as both saddening but also difficult.”

Singer Mary Burke from Lisgoold- who found fame with her son Derek and daughter Dervla on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US- was among those praying for the former pope. She spoke of how he had been a role model to her during his lifetime.

“He seemed genuine and he was welcoming to everybody from all sections of society,” she said. “However, the most important thing is he was a very good holy man. I’ve read some of his prayers and I have a picture of him on my wall. When you are in a powerful position there are going to be critics out there but he did the best he could. Overall, I think he was a kind gentleman and a lot of people loved him within the church. The minute I heard he had died I prayed for him immediately. I think he has left a great legacy and achieved a lot of good in a short time. He held on to the old values of the church which is really important.”