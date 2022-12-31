Chief Nursing Officer reminds public to check in on older family and neighbours

Chief Nursing Officer has issued advice for older and vulnerable people and encourages everyone to check in on older family members and neighbours over the Christmas period,

The Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Rachel Kenna has urged those who are older or living with illness to take particular care to look after their health this Christmas period.

She is also reminding all of us who have older family members or neighbours of the importance to make time to check in with them regularly.

While winter can be tough on our health and wellbeing, the CNO emphasised there are many ways to protect ourselves from the additional risks, and she encourages people to check out the information and updates available at www.winterready.ie.

Ms Kenna said: “Winter weather can increase the risk of falls and certain illness. However, precautions can be taken to reduce these risks. Make sure you and your family are up to date with COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Keeping warm, well-nourished and well-hydrated is important, as well as getting some regular exercise.” In addition to www.winterready.ie, the www.hse.ie website has other useful information and advice.

HSE Live is also available at Freephone 1800 700700 for general queries.