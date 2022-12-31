Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 16:40

Chief Nursing Officer reminds public to check in on older family and neighbours

She is also reminding all of us who have older family members or neighbours of the importance to make time to check in with them regularly.
Chief Nursing Officer reminds public to check in on older family and neighbours

She is also reminding all of us who have older family members or neighbours of the importance to make time to check in with them regularly. 

Echo reporter

Chief Nursing Officer has issued advice for older and vulnerable people and encourages everyone to check in on older family members and neighbours over the Christmas period,

The Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Rachel Kenna has urged those who are older or living with illness to take particular care to look after their health this Christmas period.

She is also reminding all of us who have older family members or neighbours of the importance to make time to check in with them regularly. 

While winter can be tough on our health and wellbeing, the CNO emphasised there are many ways to protect ourselves from the additional risks, and she encourages people to check out the information and updates available at www.winterready.ie.

Ms Kenna said: “Winter weather can increase the risk of falls and certain illness. However, precautions can be taken to reduce these risks. Make sure you and your family are up to date with COVID-19 and flu vaccines. 

Keeping warm, well-nourished and well-hydrated is important, as well as getting some regular exercise.” In addition to www.winterready.ie, the www.hse.ie website has other useful information and advice. 

HSE Live is also available at Freephone 1800 700700 for general queries.

More in this section

Man charged re hit and run which has left 65 year old man critically injured Man charged re hit and run which has left 65 year old man critically injured
Gardaí investigating death of man found unconscious in Mahon  Gardaí investigating death of man found unconscious in Mahon 
Stylish christmas golden star illumination and fir branches with red and gold baubles, golden lights bokeh on front of building New York detective investigating annual Christmas card from Cork
cork healthcork
<p>Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Visiting restrictions introduced at Mercy Hospital following spike in flu cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more