Visiting restrictions introduced at Mercy Hospital following spike in flu cases

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following a spike in the number of patients presenting at the hospital with flu. Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds under prior arrangement with the hospital.

As well as this, due to high demand for services at the MUH Emergency Department (ED) the hospital has renewed its appeal to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The hospital is reminding people that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

MUH said it is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs.

A spokesperson said: “The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.”