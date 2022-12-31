Call for pilot shared electric bike scheme on Cork's northside

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran recently submitted a motion at a Cork City Council meeting calling for a piloted shared electric bike scheme in a defined geographic area of Cork city, which is currently not served by the TFI (Transport for Ireland) Bike Share scheme.

Councillor Moran said this initiative has already been rolled out in regional towns. “The kind of scheme is a 'dockless' one. Electric bikes are borrowed and left back at designated 'virtual docking stations' in a neighbourhood. People can then use an app to see what bikes are available and unlock them. Different companies have started to roll these out in regional towns like Sligo, Castlebar and Kilkenny,” he said.

Cllr Moran has proposed for a pilot programme to be trialled in an ‘urban’ town such as Glanmire.

"In Limerick, a pilot is being run in Castletroy, which is outside of the TFI bike scheme area. I've proposed that a similar pilot would be trialled in Cork in an urban town like Glanmire or the area called the Urban North in the new city development plan. That's an area that takes in the Glen, Dillon’s Cross, Ballyvolane and Mayfield, which loosely follows the hinterland of the Glen River.

"Officials are working on a policy to support schemes like this in 2023. That's expected to take in both electric bikes and electric scooters. Electric scooters are expected to be legislated for shortly but until then there's no legal framework for them. That's one of the reasons I think we should press ahead with a pilot on electric bicycles-only for now,” he added.

“The interest in trialling a scheme on the northside is huge,” said Cllr Moran. “Electric bicycles are a game-changer for anyone who tries them. People do away with the car on everyday local journeys and commutes. A benefit of a shared bike scheme is that it opens up the opportunity to more people to try one out in real life before committing to buying one."