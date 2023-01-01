Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 08:00

A number of Cork charities benefit from pot of €100k funding

The Bronze recipients, 30 in all, received €1,000 each and included a wide variety of schools, sporting clubs, social enterprises and needy charitable causes including Cork Penny Dinners, Hamilton High School in Bandon, St Luke’s National School, and Turners Cross Men’s Active Retirement Association.
Shane Geary, VP Manufacturing, Analog Devices presenting a cheque worth €10,000 to Sean Sexton on behalf of Marymount Hospice. Sean Sexton works at Analog Devices and nominated Marymount Hospice through the Analog Devices Community Awards & Charitable Donations Scheme. Repro free. Pic Analog Devices.

Breda Graham

Several Cork charities, voluntary groups, schools, and sports clubs have received financial donations from Analog Devices International (ADI) as part of its Annual Community Awards and Charitable Donations Programme.

Marymount Hospice was amongst the top beneficiaries receiving €10,000 in donations. In total, 39 educational, charitable and cultural organisations across Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Kerry received €100,000.

Employees from ADI’s Cork and Limerick sites were given the opportunity to nominate who should benefit from the generous donations programme.

Over 300 nominations were made giving the Community Relations Team the difficult task of reviewing the submissions and allocating contributions. Donations were made across four category types: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

As a long-standing charity partner of ADI, Milford Care Centre received the Platinum donation of €20,000.

Gold donations of €10,000 were made to three registered charities including Cliona’s Foundation, Marymount Hospice and the Mid-West Simon Community.

Silver awards of €4,000 were given to Cuan Mhuire Addiction Treatment Centres, Dooradoyle Raheen Men’s Shed, Limerick Mental Health Association, Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group and Shannon Dragons.

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy the most magical day to become Mr and Mrs

Site leaders Shane Geary and Leo McHugh presented cheques to all benefactors at a special reception where the respective awardees were hosted by their nominating employee(s).

Leo McHugh, VP of Industrial Business Units at ADI, said:

“Every one of these charities, community groups, sporting organisations and educational institutions has a lasting impact on our community by improving people’s lives.

“Having been embedded in the region for almost 50 years, we are delighted to be in a position to give back and support so many worthwhile groups in their endeavours.

“We organise a lot of community outreach initiatives during the year, but the presentation of the Community Awards is always special as we get to meet the various organisations and hear how the donations will allow them to continue or expand on their mission.”

<p>Jack Lynch with Elizabeth and Humphrey Lynch at the Cotton Ball Pub, Mayfield, Cork. /Lynch's Stout /Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

