Cork TD calls on council to use walkability audit tool

A Cork TD has called on Cork City Council to become more proactive in utilising the National Transport Authority (NTA) Walkability Audit tool.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has expressed his disappointment that another year has passed without Cork City Council utilising the NTA’s Walkability Audit tool.

Deputy Gould said the tool is suitable for use by everyone in their locality. “The tool, developed by the NTA, is suitable for use by everyone walking around their local area, regardless of mobility, to assess the accessibility. I know a number of schools have utilised it to hear from children on how to improve access and the barriers they may face,” he said.

Mr Gould said the Walkability Audit Tool would also help Cork City Council in terms of accessibility and ‘resolving’ issues. “We hear regularly from people about how there are issues within Cork city, and particularly in the city centre, with accessibility. The NTA Walkability Audit could give Cork City Council another tool to try and resolve these issues. We cannot expect disabled people, or other vulnerable passengers, to report every issue they find. The Council should be proactive in seeking these out and resolving them.

“Using evidence-based tools, and not haphazard reports from the public, could give Cork City Council proper oversight into the accessibility of the city. This tool is easy to use. It is simple and it paints a clear picture of the problems in an area. I cannot understand why the Council are not using it and encouraging others to make use of it on their way to school, work or even just around the city,” he added.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng echoed Deputy Gould’s sentiments about the Walkability Audit tool. “As we push further towards more sustainable approaches to how we get around, we must be making sure that these options are available to everyone. Using evidence-based tools, such as the NTA’s Walkability Audit, could inform a vision for Cork city that is accessible to all and that leaves no one requiring a car just to feel safe getting to work, school or anywhere else.”