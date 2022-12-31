Council highlights free Christmas tree recycling in Cork city

As the Christmas period winds down and the pine needles of your once lush Christmas tree fall down, Cork City Council have highlighted the locations to recycle your tree.

The Council will provide facilities for the acceptance of Christmas trees for recycling from householders in Cork City which can be deposited free of charge.

The city locations will include, Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough, Clashduv Park, Togher, and Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig.

Christmas trees can also be recycled at Murmont Road, Montenotte, Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher. Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road and at the Cork City Council offices in Glanmire.

Once recycled, Cork City Council will shred and mulch the Christmas trees to provide wood chips for Cork parks and amenities.

Cork County Council are providing this free Christmas tree drop off service at their civic amenity sites up to January 31, 2023.

Cork City Council appeals to members of the public to dispose of Christmas trees at these designated locations only.

Any persons found disposing of Christmas trees at sites other than the above mentioned will incur a fine.

For those who find themselves unable to transport their tree to the above sites, a number of private Cork companies also offer tree collection and recycling at a cost.

ChristmasTree.ie, located in Mahon Industrial Park Take promises to take the hassle out of disposing your Christmas tree in January by collecting it outside your home and disposing of the tree accordingly. The service costs €20.

As part of their Green Christmas campaign, Cork City Council has also reminded Cork households to dispose of packaging and other waste responsibly.

“Over Christmas, waste production peaks. The typical household generates about a third more waste than the rest of the year. This is due to the large amount of packaging used for delivery of online shopping as well as the wrapping that we use. Remember to keep all packaging, cardboard, and cans clean, dry and loose and place them in your recycling bin,” the Council suggests.