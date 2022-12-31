Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 11:12

Cork aid gets to Ukraine in time for Christmas

The 45ft container, which also included materials such as generators, clothing and tents, left on the long journey to the Ukrainian borders with Slovakia and Poland and arrived in time for Christmas.
Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde (Fine Gael) helping with supplies being shipped from Cork to the Ukraine border. She is accompanied by Fiona Corcoran from the Greater Chernobyl Cause and William O'Brien of O'Brien Storage who is a staunch supporter of the cause.

Sarah Horgan

ULTRASOUND equipment and children’s wheelchairs formed part of a shipment of medical supplies and other items that made their way from Cork for Ukraine’s bleakest Christmas in recent history.

Volunteers from the Cork-based charity the Greater Chernobyl Cause have been using their extensive knowledge and experience to meet the ongoing challenge as the situation in the country grows more desperate by the day.

It comes as Russian missiles target electricity supply stations resulting in total blackouts in many areas and no fuel for heating or cooking.

Over 18,000 left without hospital bed this year: CUH ranked second most overcrowded hospital

Desperate families fleeing the war are being helped with food, accommodation, and counselling, thanks to the charity. The organisation is also lending its support to the Vincentian movement’s humanitarian wing, Depaul International, which have various hubs in Ukrainian towns including Lviv and Kharkiv - now dubbed the ‘city of no windows’ due to constant shelling.

Fiona Corcoran, Director of the Greater Chernobyl Cause, says she is heartbroken at not being able to be on the ground to assist with projects relying on funds from the charity.

“In my 26 years doing this work I have never felt the way I feel today. This is the first time we will be sending a shipment to a border but that is as far as we can go. Fortunately, our trusted partners will take much of it forward from there.” It comes over a decade after Ms Corcoran became the first foreigner to be presented with Ukraine’s top civil decoration, The Order of Princess Olga to mark her charitable achievements. This included support for abandoned children who have now been forced to leave their care homes for the safety of Germany. The charity is currently spearheading support for Ukrainian refugees arriving here in Ireland.

“We meet refugees at the airport and bring them to hubs such as City West, assisting with the registration process,” Fiona said. “We work at finding homes and apartments for as many as we can, this at a time when housing is extremely difficult to come by.” Ms Corcoran is urging people to donate to the cause.

“It is a truly horrific and devastating situation,” she said. “I feel so overwhelmed. It is hard to find words but we must never give up, rather pray that we are given the will and the strength to carry on with the same resilience and courage shown by the Ukrainian people and which has won the admiration of the entire Irish nation.

“In the spirit of Christmas, I ask you to consider supporting us in our work. Our track record stands as a testament to The Greater Chernobyl Cause’s ability to mitigate suffering and advocate for those in need.” 

Readers can find out more about how to donate by visiting www.greaterchernobylcause.ie

