Court appearance for man charged in relation to West Cork road collision

An arrest has been made in relation to a West Cork road collision that occurred on Thursday, Dec 29, with a court appearance today.

At 10am on Thursday, Gardaí attended the scene of a road collision at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon, Cork.

The driver of one vehicle, a male in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Friday, a man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Bandon District Court at approximately 2pm today, December 31.