Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 10:20

Court appearance for man charged in relation to West Cork road collision

At 10am on Thursday, Gardaí attended the scene of a road collision at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon, Cork.
Court appearance for man charged in relation to West Cork road collision

The driver of one vehicle, a male in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

An arrest has been made in relation to a West Cork road collision that occurred on Thursday, Dec 29, with a court appearance today.

At 10am on Thursday, Gardaí attended the scene of a road collision at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon, Cork.

The driver of one vehicle, a male in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Friday, a man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Bandon District Court at approximately 2pm today, December 31.

Read More

Over 18,000 left without hospital bed this year: CUH ranked second most overcrowded hospital

More in this section

'A face for the beating heart of our city': Echo Boy Michael O'Regan laid to rest  'A face for the beating heart of our city': Echo Boy Michael O'Regan laid to rest 
Young man (19) charged in connection with assault in Carrigaline  Young man (19) charged in connection with assault in Carrigaline 
Teenager to appear in court in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline Teenager to appear in court in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline
corkcork roadscork gardacork court
<p>Overall in Cork, 18,021 patients were left waiting on trolleys in 2022. Overcrowding levels have increased by 75% in a year, as 10,279 patients were without a hospital bed across the county in 2021.</p>

Over 18,000 left without hospital bed this year: CUH ranked second most overcrowded hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more