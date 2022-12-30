Festive fun at Carrignavar school as part of charity fundraiser

A Cork secondary school held several festive initiatives in the lead up to Christmas.

Students and staff members from Coláiste an Chroí Naofa in Carrignavar recently dressed up in festive gear as part of a successful fundraiser for Concern.

School principal Colm Ó Corcora said they have been holding this annual Christmas Jumper Day for nearly 20 years.

“We hold the fundraiser every year in aid of Concern.

"It was started by a former teacher Sean MacCarthaigh and it has since been taken up by one of our teachers Lisa O’Flynn. We also had a hot chocolate van present on the day, which is served to all the staff and students,” he said.

Mr Ó Corcora said they collected €800 before Christmas, but he expected the figure to increase.

“It was a very successful fundraiser. People were very generous. It is always great to raise funds for such a great charity.”

Coláiste an Chroí Naofa have held a number of other festive initiatives in the lead up to Christmas said the school principal.

“We brought several things together for Christmas. The staff and students love the Christmas jumper and Christmas hat day. They both dress up in all things festive. The staff love it and can often be better dressed than the students.

“The Students Council also organised a Christmas themed door competition where the teachers had to decorate their school door in festive gear. This helps to bring more colour to the school. It is great to bring the festive spirit into the school. It helps to enrich the atmosphere,” he added.

“There is a great sense of camaraderie in the school,” said Mr Ó Corcora.

“We also recently held a talent show. Students from every year in the school participated in our version of ‘Ireland’s Got Talent’. Lots of acts participated on the day. It was a great success.

“There is great talent in the school. There was singing, dancing, acting and even a magician. We also held a carol service. We have a staff choir and a student choir. There is a great community spirit in the school,” he added.