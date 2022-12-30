'It's so important to have the conversation': 250 organ donations in 2022

One person whose life has been changed by the selfless organ donation is Cork woman, Edel Cashman. From Carrigtwohill, Ms Cashman was the recipient of a liver transplant following the diagnosis of autoimmune liver disease.
Ms Cashman was diagnosed when she was nine years old and upon starting her second year of college, she was rushed to Cork University Hospital with a severe pain in her abdomen. She spent a week in intensive care in CUH before being transferred to St Vincent’s in Dublin, where she was assessed for the transplant list.