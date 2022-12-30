Martin praises ‘diligent’ Passport Service staff as 1m passports issued

TÁNAISTE and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has praised the staff in the Passport Service for their “diligence and resilience” following a record number of Irish passports issued in one year.

The final tally of passports issued by the Irish Passport Office in 2022 now stands at 1,080,000, surpassing the previous all-time high of 935,000 passports in 2019.

Passport Online is the preferred channel for the majority of Irish citizens when applying for their passport and currently over 90% of all passport applications are submitted online by citizens in Ireland and abroad. In Cork via the online system, 85,984 passport applications, both renewal and first time, were requested for children and adults this year up to December 16.

Outside of applications from the island of Ireland and from Great Britain, the most online applications came from the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany, and South Africa.

This year’s most popular surname worldwide was Murphy and the most popular baby girls’ names were Emily, Fiadh, and Lily, while Noah, Jack, and James topped the baby boys’ list. The oldest applicant was 102 years and the youngest just three days old.

Mr Martin expressed his thanks to the staff in the Passport Service who he said showed “great diligence and resilience” over the year.

Mr Martin said the Passport Service saw “extraordinary volumes” of applications received and passports issued as a result of “pent-up demand” due to disruptions to travel throughout 2020 and 2021.

“The Government made significant investment over the year to scale up services to meet this demand,” he said.

“The Passport Service received over 1.15m passport applications in 2022 and is set to issue just under 1.1m passports by the end of the year.

“Over 99% of all online renewal applications and paper applications are issuing within the standard turnaround times. Additionally, enhancements to the service enabled the Passport Service customer service hub to handle over 280,000 calls and more than 126,000 chats through its webchat service.”

Next year is set to be another busy year for the Passport Service and Mr Martin said he would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, today, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online.

“This is the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to apply for your passport,” he said.

“The historic achievement of over 1m passports issued in a calendar year is down to their commitment to public service and hard work.”