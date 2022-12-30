Teenager to appear in court in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline

Gardaí have charged the male, aged in his late teens, who was arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man which took place in Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, on Wednesday evening.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court this morning at 11:00am.

The injured man remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday evening 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí," a statement said.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.