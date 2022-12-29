Male (60s) transferred to CUH with serious injuries following road collision

A man has been transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries following a road traffic collision this morning.

Gardaí in Cork have attended the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Dunkereen Crossroads in Innishannon.

The collision occurred at approximately 10am this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that the sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 60s, has been transferred to CUH for treatment of serious injuries.

Local diversions are currently in place and the road is closed pending a technical examination.