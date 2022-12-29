Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 11:56

Covid booster programme extended to those aged 18-49 as Cork hospitals remain under pressure

The overcrowding is being driven by a rise in respiratory infections, including Covid-19 and influenza.
Hospitals remain under significant pressure with high numbers of people waiting for admission on trolleys in emergency departments in Cork.

People aged 18 to 49 can now get their second Covid-19 booster vaccination, the Health Service Executive has confirmed.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, there were 61 Covid-19 patients hospitalised at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A further 25 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were three people in ICU with the virus at CUH as of Tuesday. There are no Covid-19 patients in ICU at MUH.

CUH has also recorded the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the ED this morning, with 79 patients awaiting a bed at the hospital.

There were 22 patients waiting on trolleys in the ED at MUH, while a further three patients were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere at Bantry General Hospital (BGH), according to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures.

The HSE has said anyone aged 18 to 49 can now make an appointment for their second Covid-19 booster dose through the HSE website, with appointments available from today.

People can also still get their second booster dose if they are aged 50 to 64, 12 or older with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from Covid-19, pregnant from 16 weeks, a healthcare worker, or 12 or older living in a long-term care facility.

People age 65 and older, and people aged 12 and older with a weak immune system are eligible for a third booster and the first booster is available to all people aged 12 and older and five to 11-year-olds with a weak immune system.

