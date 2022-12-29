Gardaí investigate the theft of seven cattle from West Cork farm

GARDAÍ are investigating, following reports that seven cattle were stolen from a West Cork farm in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Áine Cokery, the youngest daughter of farmer Jackie Cokery, told The Echo that the raiders stole the four cows, two calves, and a five-star pedigree Angus bull from their farm in Direenauling, Ballyvourney, between 2am and 3am on December 24.

In total, the value of the cattle is put at between €10,000 and €12,000 while the bull alone is worth about €4,500.

Ms Cokery is in her final year of Agricultural Science at UCD, and farms the land with her father.

She will be taking responsibility for the farm from next year, meaning she will be left with a €12,000 deficit, and will have to source a new bull.

A new bull could be a hazard for an elderly farmer to handle.

“We don’t know what temperament he might have. My father is going to be 73 years old, trying to deal with that bull by himself,” said Ms Cokery.

The loss is more than economic, but emotional too, she said. “I’d know those cattle in any field or slatted shed. My father would go back to them once a day, sometimes twice a day.”

The theft has also had an impact on her autistic brother, she said, and “this really has him shook.”

Ms Cokery is appealing for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Cork Kerry border on December 23 or 24. “We’ve contacted the guards. We’ve emailed all the slaughterhouses and meat factories in Ireland and we’ve emailed them pictures of the cattle,” she said.

“We now have four calves left behind with no cows, and there are two cows behind with no calves.”

Mr Cokery is “disgusted that they took his bull. He’s watching those four calves like a hawk, to make sure they are eating well, and that they’re drinking,” said Ms Cokery.

About five years ago, another farmer near Macroom had some cattle stolen by thieves who took a single animal from each pen in a slatted house.

The crime was only detected retrospectively when the whole herd was counted.

IFA spokesperson in the Ballyvourney area, Teddy Creedon, said farmers in the area are more vigilant than before, especially if they see a strange car or van passing, and there was a sense of an invasion of privacy.

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating the theft.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.