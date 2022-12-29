Wren Boys take to the streets of Carrigaline

Thousands of revellers took to the streets of Carrigaline on St Stephens Day for this year’s Wren Boys Street Festival, with dancing and high jinks on the Main Street from 11am to 1.30pm, keeping alive ancient traditions.

There was great craic and colour as revellers painted their faces and donned fancy dress costumes and wigs for the annual post-Christmas shindig. The Straw and Wren Boys went incognito collecting money from local pubs, and all for a worthy cause, Enable Ireland and the Marymount Hospice.

Over €3,440 was raised, said spokesman Barry Cogan.

“Thanks to the generosity of all the people who turned up for the Wren,” he said. Griffins Potatoes sponsored the lorry for the main stage, while a traditional Irish music group from Douglas Comhaltas entertained the crowds, and there were guest artists from New York, San Diego, and Milwaukee.

“Huge crowds turned out in Carrigaline on the day,” said Mr Cogan. Four pubs played host to the Wren Boys as they played bagpipes and went into the bars collecting. “It was brilliant.” About 50 Straw Boys and Wren Boys turned out in costume, while about 3,000 people visited Carrigaline on the day, which coincides with the South Union Hunt.

The Hunt meets at 12 o’clock and rides through the crowds into the open countryside for a gallop in what has become a Christmas tradition. “That’s all part of the festivities here in Carrigaline,” said Mr Cogan. “We’ve been doing this for 37 years, and the Hunt is meeting for 225 years. They meet here traditionally on St Stephens Day.” The weather “made it,” he said. “There was no wind and no rain, and the sunshine was out. It was only beautiful. The day made it for us. There was a great turnout. The colour was just unbelievable. Some of the lads came back from America and they brought back new wigs. Every year, there is something added to the costumes. People came from Ballincollig dressed, and from other parts of Cork. We had fantastic music. It was great to see all the families arriving on foot. They came in their droves.

“It was wonderful to see all the children out dancing with their parents.” Going incognito “is all part of the fun. It’s one of the great community days in Carrigaline,” said Mr Cogan.

“It’s renowned for it. It’s a lot of time and effort.” Mr Cogan thanked local media for promoting the event beforehand. “We’re looking forward to next year. The formal presentation of cheques will be made on the 6th of January, and we will have a hoolie that night again,” he said.

Enable Ireland, the national charity that provides free services to adults and children with disabilities, thanked the Carrigaline Wren Boys for selecting them as one of the two charities to benefit from collections.

“This event was supported by our friends in Comhaltas Douglas who also performed and raised funds in recent days with the kind permission of Cork Airport. Thanks so much to all involved in organising and those who gave so generously. All funds will go to support our Adult Services in Cork,” said a spokesperson.