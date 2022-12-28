Bus Éireann employees in Cork recognised for 'going the extra mile' at annual awards

EIGHT Bus Éireann employees in Cork have won awards at the company’s annual ‘Go the Extra Mile’ (GEM) awards to acknowledge their dedication, exceptional service and heroic efforts during the year.
Awards were issued in a number of different categories including ‘Forward Thinking’, ‘Safety’, ‘Customer First’ and ‘Hero of the Year’.
Among the winners in Cork, Bus Éireann driver Alison Healy received the ‘Hero of the Year’ award for displaying particular compassion and care for one of her passengers suffering from dementia, ensuring she was kept safe and protected until reunited with her family.
Fellow Cork driver John Sexton also received the ‘Hero of the Year’ award for his tireless volunteer work in the Capwell Co-op and for travelling to the Ukrainian border with essential supplies for those in need.
Meanwhile, Colin McIntyre, Sean O'Sullivan, Stephen Wrenn, Eilish Hurley and Denis McCarthy were named 'Training Supervisors Team of the Year' for their outstanding performance throughout the year.
Their driving trainees have a 100 percent pass rate to date.
The Cork award recipients were commended for their hard work, dedication and meticulous attention to detail. Bus Éireann’s driver training programme trains drivers from Category B to D licence holders.
Also among the Cork winners was Liz O’Donovan who received the 'Collaboration and Respect' award for her 40 years of service to Bus Éireann.
The company said Ms O'Donovan's enthusiasm, dedication and forward-thinking ensures she is always ‘going that extra mile’ for customers and colleagues alike.
Reflecting on the year to date, Bus Éireann CEO, Stephen Kent said 2022 has been "an exceptionally busy year for Bus Éireann" with passenger numbers at an all-time high.
“I want to recognise the outstanding contribution of Bus Éireann employees in connecting people with who and what matters to them throughout the year.
“The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues.
“Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country with city and town services, inter-city and inter-regional routes provided by Expressway, rural stage carriage services and our extensive school transport network.
Mr Kent continued.
According to a KPMG report last year, Bus Éireann contributes €40m to the Cork economy, employing 570 people who live in Cork, facilitating almost 16m passenger journeys on the Cork city bus service in 2019 and transporting 16,000 students on school transport in Cork each school day.