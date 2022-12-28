Book of Kells inspired art piece on display at Nano Nagle Place

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 10:15

Eoin Kelleher

A BEAUTIFUL handmade book in the style of the Book of Kells is now on display at The Print Gallery in Nano Nagle Place in Cork city, and is open to the public from December until January, 2023.

The style and presentation of this art piece are inspired by the illuminated manuscripts created by medieval monks in the Book of Kells.

“Each participant contributed both creative writing and decorative borders, these are bound together to create a unique collection of personal story telling. We invite you to turn the pages and enjoy the experience,” said a spokesperson.

The Lantern Project is “a place of welcome where people, no matter what their background, race, age or gender, can feel at home and voice their hopes in working for a better world.”

Pedestrian crossing works to begin on Old Youghal Road

