Traders report a bustling city centre over Christmas

Business people are happy with this year’s Christmas shopping trade, with reports that footfall in Cork city centre has recovered fully from Covid times.

Chairperson of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy, who is operations director of the Herlihy Group that runs several large retail shops around Cork including the Centras on the Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street, said business was “up massively” from the same time last year. “We’ve had a fantastic run for the last three or four weeks. December was exceptional, the good weather helped as well,” he said.

Aerial view of Cork city.

Mr Herlihy said the dry weather seemed to draw people into the city centre, instead of the large out-of-town retail parks. “From a city centre perspective, it’s been very good. My own business did really well.” Unfortunately, Tuesday was “very subdued” after the big Christmas rush. “It’s like falling off a cliff, and that happens every single year.

Overall, the traders around Patrick Street, Oliver Plunkett Street, the Grand Parade, they’re all very, very happy. It’s been a very good year.” January can be a tough time, but the sales will keep many businesses going.

“A lot of places started sales yesterday, and anyone that wasn’t open yesterday, they are open today. It’s very weather dependent.”

Mr Herlihy added that there are concerns about how interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis will impact in January. “Fingers crossed, we’ll ride the storm,” he said.

The 'GLOW' Cork City 'Big Ferris Wheel' on the Grand Parade gives views of the city centre skyline with St Finbarre's Cathedral visible in the background. Young schoolboys spot the photographer as they enjoy the ride. Pic: Larry Cummins

Some of his staff are out due to Covid. Mr Herlihy said he wouldn’t be surprised if the government re-introduced some facemask wearing regulations.

Saville Menswear in Oliver Plunkett Street reported fantastic business in the run-up to the big day, said a spokesperson. “We had a great Christmas. It was really fabulous. People were back in the door and there such a difference to last year. The whole atmosphere was electric compared to last year. People were out last year, but they were very cautious, and they were very subdued. They were very nervous.”

Shopping was busy “every single day right up until closing time,” she said. Even the cold snap did not deter customers coming from as far away as Limerick and Galway.

Casual wear, socks and underwear were particularly popular on Christmas Eve. “And vouchers were a great one that went very well for us this year,” said the spokesperson.

“The Thursday and Friday here were really brilliant. Absolutely hopping.” Savilles are optimistic for 2023. “Things have steadied up, and definitely footfall is back in the shops. We are delighted with that. You get that vibe off people that they do like being back shopping,” she said.