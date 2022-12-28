Glandore dream home on market

A dream home on the coast of west Cork with access to the sea is up for sale with a guide price of €1.5m.

The aptly named ‘Seaview’ is perched right on the coast in the picture postcard seaside village of Glandore, about an hour’s drive southwest of Cork city.

Charles McCarthy Estate Agents and Auctioneer describe Seaview as a “superbly located residence in one of the most stunning locations on the West Cork coastline, enjoying a spectacular aspect over Glandore Harbour.” Located towards the centre of the village yet very private from the road, this property measures 1,350 sq ft (125 sqm) and is laid out across two floors.

On street level, there is the entrance hall, open plan kitchen and dining room, utility and boot room, bedroom, and shower room.

“The dining room takes full advantage of the views with a large double-height apex window. The bedroom also enjoys this stunning harbour aspect. They both open out on to the balcony,” according to the estate agent.

On the lower ground floor, accessed by a spiral staircase from the entrance hall, there are two further bedrooms, a WC, and the living room, which has patio door access to the sun deck. There is also a separate entrance to the front where there are access steps to the street, and a walkway around the building to the sun deck.

The residence includes a balcony and two sun deck areas which take advantage of the harbour view position. There are tongue and groove-panelled ceilings throughout and mostly solid timber flooring with beamed and vaulted ceilings in the main living areas.

“West Cork is an area of outstanding natural beauty with many harbours, coves, and beaches. Glandore is one of the most desirable locations on this coastline. Its mild climate tempered by the Gulf Stream and its safe sheltered waters make it ideal for sailing and water sports,” added Mr McCarthy.

The market towns of Skibbereen and Clonakilty are both just a 20-minute drive where there are a host of public amenities. They have a number of shops, supermarkets, country markets and restaurants. Skibbereen also boasts a digital hub, Ludgate, with the benefit of 1GB connectivity which provides hot desks for individuals, start-ups, or established companies.

“West Cork attracts a very cosmopolitan population, with many renowned artists and writers residing in the area. It offers a variety of leisure opportunities and sporting facilities together with a peaceful pace of life,” added the real estate agent.

“This area provides some of the finest sailing along the entire south coast, whilst golf is catered for at Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry. There is excellent fishing by arrangement on the Rivers Ilen, Argideen and Bandon. Sandy Blue Flag beaches are to be found at Inchydoney, Rosscarbery and Tragumna. There are also many fine eating establishments dotted along the coastline, two with Michelin star status. Cork city and Airport are just over one hour's drive,” he added.

Charles McCarthy Estate Agents is closed until January 3, 2023.