Veteran Chief Superintendent of County Cork: Community Gardaí 'bedrock of policing' 

“The bedrock of policing is out in the community and you can’t underestimate or undervalue the value of community policing,” retired Garda Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan believes.

“Let’s face it, if a crime happens out in the community, the solving of that crime is in the community as well.

“Community policing is about working closely with communities, number one, number two, building trust in the communities, and number three, being there to support the communities as well when they need it.”

He says invaluable links are forged by working closely with other agencies and with communities, and that such co-operation is beneficial for all involved.

“Community policing is about being out there, meeting people and building that trust, and Nick Phelan has done that in Charleville, and Conor Gately in Fermoy, Frances Murphy, Bandon, Liam Ryan, Clonakilty, Anne Marie Spillane, Macroom, Dave Kelly, Kinsale, all those guys have done tremendous work out in the community.

“In the background, when something serious happens, those members get the quiet phone call, somebody will ring them and say ‘I need to talk to you’, and you’re pointed in the right direction,” he says. “It’s policing intelligence, and that’s what helps to keep crime out of communities. It’s that element of trust that the locals have to have with the community police, and it takes time to build that and you don’t build trust overnight.

“Obviously you have to prove yourself out in communities, and people will trust you once you work with them more closely, and you’re seen to be supportive and helpful.”

He describes drugs as “a scourge” of local communities, and he says he has huge sympathy for families coping with addictions.

“A lot of our community policing and a lot of our frontline members go out of their way to help parents whose kids are hooked on drugs, trying to get them off drugs, and trying to get supports. There may be mental health issues as well associated, and getting those supports in place and trying to cut through red tape and get the support into position very quickly for families, that’s a vital part of policing,” he says.

“The community police need to be working very closely with the public health nurses who deal with mental health and that’s where community policing really starts to kick in, where you see each of those agencies working together so that they can pick up the phone and speak to each other and get something in place very quickly.

"And that’s very, very important to have in any community.”