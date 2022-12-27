Unsettled weather set to continue in Cork over the coming days

THE recent spell of unsettled weather is set to continue in Cork over the coming days with plenty of rain and heavy showers expected Met Éireann has revealed.

According to the national forecaster, the outlook for the coming days is unsettled with plenty of rainfall expected.

Following a very wet morning in Cork city and county, the rain is expected to clear eastwards today by early afternoon.

“Outbreaks of rain will continue to clear eastwards from most areas by early afternoon as drier conditions in the west with just a few showers follow. Winds will ease and become westerly as the rain clear. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

“Dry tonight with a few showers, mainly in the northwest, and clear spells. A spell of rain will move in from the southwest overnight, extending across all but the north and east by morning."

"Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees but becoming much milder in the south by morning as winds freshen,” Met Éireann has stated.

Tomorrow morning will also be unsettled and wet in Cork, but this rain will clear northwards as the day progresses.

“Wet tomorrow morning. Rain will clear northwards by around midday however widespread showers will follow, prolonged and heavy in places, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

"Southwest winds will increase from fresh to strong and gusty with very strong gusts possible along Atlantic coasts later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees,” Met Éireann stated.

The national outlook for Thursday states that it will be a breezy and showery day with the odd sleet shower possible in the north.

Occasional bright spells too. Fresh southwest winds will likely ease during the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

Met Éireann said that Friday will be windy for a time with fresh to strong southwest winds, easing later in the day. There will likely be showers or longer spells of rain. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

The unsettled weather is expected to remain over the weekend with the expectation that it will become a ‘little’ colder too warned Met Éireann.

“There is a lot of uncertainty for next weekend, but low pressure will likely bring another spell of rain or further showers. Possibly becoming a little colder too.”