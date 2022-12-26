Pictures: Hardy souls brave Christmas Day swims along Cork's coastline

ALL across Cork county, hundreds of hardy souls braved the waters on Christmas morning, honouring a tradition that the less brave among us might charitably consider slightly bonkers.

Temperatures were a little milder than they had been in recent days, but the consensus seems to be that the water was cold enough on Christmas morning.

Christmas day swims All set for the 24th annual Dunwanway Christmas swim in aid of the Dunmanway cancer unit CUH at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Courtmacsherry, the annual swim has been going since 1975, and this year saw one of its best turnouts yet, but Vincent O’Donovan, one of the organisers, said that while the weather had been lovely, it was “well cold” in the water.

“We’ve been doing this a long time, but sometimes when there was snow and ice on the ground there the water was warmer than it was this year,” he said.

Sophia, Yvette and Emily McKeown at the Christmas swim at Myrtleville, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“We had 140 swimmers for our annual swim here on Broadstrand, about five of us started out 47 years ago, and two of have been there every year since.

The swimmers have every year raised funds for charity, and this year they raised money for Cope in Clonakilty and for the children’s cystic fibrosis ward in Cork University Hospital.

After the swim, there was hot whiskey and soup to help restore life to the frozen swimmers.

Christmas day swims Kate Crowley, with Ada Duillon (15 months) ; Laura Moloney, and Eva Crowley all Clonakilty at the annual Clonakilty Christmas day swim at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Over in Garretstown, on Garrylucas strand, hundred of people turned out for the annual Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club swim, raising money for Sailability in Kinsale which provides sailing access for people with disabilities, and for the Skibbereen-based community mental health charity Lisheens House.

Kilmacsimon chairperson Jerry O’Sullivan said he likes to tell people that it’s the one time of year the swimming and rowing club isn’t looking for money for itself.

Swimmers Aoife, Jim and Mary McCarthy, Courtmacsherry taking part in the 47th annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry in west Cork. Proceeds from this very popular event were in aid of COPE (Clonakilty) and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Cork University Hospital. Picture: Martin Walsh.

“We had a super turnout for two wonderful charities, and I suppose the bright morning helped us, but the water was pretty cold alright,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Christmas day swims Daniel McCarthy and his children Amelie and Ellie and his sister Lisa McCarthy at the 24th annual Dunwanway Christmas swim in aid of the Dunmanway cancer unit CUH at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“People stuck around afterward, we provided hot whiskies, soup, and we had a Santy with buckets of sweets for the kids.” At Myrtleville, the tenth and final Danny Crowley Memorial Christmas Day Swim took place.

Danny Crowley was diagnosed in October 2012 with leukaemia and he passed away in November 2013 at the age of 13.

Enjoying themselves at the recent Christmas Day Charity swim in Cuskinny were Lucy and Aoibhe O'Sullivan with Eadaoin and Ciaran Farrell from Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

His mother, Majella, said Danny’s friends had held the swim every year in his honour, raising money for the Mercy University Hospital Special Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service (SPOONS).

“They come to the house of any child who is sick with cancer, and they do incredible work, and we’re hoping to reach about €175,000 in total for the ten years in memory of Daniel,” Majella said.

Christmas day swims Racing into the sea for the 24th annual Dunwanway Christmas swim in aid of the Dunmanway cancer unit CUH at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s a lovely thing his friends from the Gaelscoil in Carrigaline have done in his memory, and we felt that now they’re all grown up and they’ve graduated, this was a good time to hold the final swim.

25th December 2022 Christmas day swims Racing into the sea at the annual Clonakilty Christmas day swim at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Hundreds of people turn out on Christmas morning in their Mercy tee-shirts and they have their swim and raise money to help other children who are sick, and it’s a beautiful thing to do in Daniel’s memory.”

Christmas day swims Racing into the sea for the 24th annual Dunwanway Christmas swim in aid of the Dunmanway cancer unit CUH at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The water at Myrtleville wasn’t that warm, Majella said, but the sun was shining and it wasn’t too bad, with everyone running into the water.

“Daniel was a very outgoing, sporting guy, and he’d have been the first into the water himself. It’s lovely that Daniel is remembered."