PICS: St Patrick’s pupils bring festive joy to four Cork nursing homes

THE five Cork schools located on the St Patrick’s School Campus in Gardiner’s Hill teamed up to make Christmas cards for residents in four Cork nursing homes.

Students from St Patrick’s Boys NS, St Patrick’s Girls NS, St Patrick’s College, St Patrick’s Infants National School, and the preschool on the school campus joined forces to make Christmas cards for the residents.

Michael Finnegan, Marcus Buckley, Jayce O'Callaghan, Megan Houlihan and Bonnie O'Mahony who helped make Christmas cards for the four Cork nursing homes.

Students dressed in festive gear from St Patrick’s Boys NS, St Patrick’s Girls NS and St Patrick’s College recently called to the four nursing homes where they sang carols and spent time talking with the residents.

Clair Harrington, a teacher in St Patrick’s Boys NS, said the boys’ school have been running this initiative separately for several years.

“This is a Christmas initiative we have been running for around six years,” she said. “We have been connecting with the same four nursing homes over recent years. Every December would see our students making the cards and the teachers preparing the kids for the visit to the nursing homes.

Clodagh Murphy, Diane Moynihan and Katie O'Brien Byrne who helped prepare Christmas cards for the four Cork nursing homes.

“Covid interrupted our routine, but we were delighted to be back on the road again this year. There is nothing that beats the face-to-face interaction. During Covid we still made the cards and sent them out to the nursing homes, but instead of seeing them in person, we connected over Zoom. It wasn’t ideal so we were delighted to be meeting the residents once again in person.”

It was decided this year to include all the schools on Gardiner’s Hill.

“It is a lovely initiative,” Ms Harrington said. “It is very special and mutually benefitting for all involved. The residents appreciate it, and it is nice for the kids. It is nice for the kids to interact with the elderly community.”

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 19th December, 2022. Teacher Clair Harrington with George Busteed when her pupils of St. Patrick's School and college visited the care home with Christmas Cards and sang carols for the residents of Mount Cara on Redemption Rd, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

The four nursing homes involved in the initiative are Mount Cara on Redemption Road, Ballynoe in White’s Cross, Darraglynn in Douglas, and Padre Pio Nursing Home in Rochestown.

Richard Rajeev, Isabella Moynihan and Leo Hurley who helped prepare Christmas cards for the four Cork nursing homes.

“We dropped off the Christmas cards and spent time with the residents,” Ms Harrington said. “Ten kids from each of the three schools came along with us. We split into two separate groups and took off on two different buses. We delivered and read the messages on the cards out to them. We sang a few Christmas carols, and we had a good chat with the residents.

“We had our Santa hats and our Christmas jumpers on. Our aim is to provide some Christmas cheer. We call it the Christmas Cheer Project.”

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 19th December, 2022. Pupils and teachers from St. Patrick's School and college who visited the Mount Cara care home where they sung carols for the residents - Picture David Creedon

Weeks of effort went into the events.

“The students started making the cards in late November,” Ms Harrington said. “One school did the cover page, the girls school did the second page, the boys school did the third page, and the secondary school did the back page. It was a joint effort,” she added.

Ms Harrington said the nursing home residents appreciate chatting with the students and recalling their Christmas memories.

Camryn McBride, Isaiah Olumba, Jayce and Rhys Lawlor who helped make Christmas cards for the four Cork nursing homes.

“It is lovely to see the kids coming in and interacting with the residents. We are very mindful of the fact that some of the residents might not have any callers over Christmas. We always notice how much the residents really appreciate chatting with the students and looking back at Christmas memories. They get nostalgic. It is a good initiative.”